Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Rest home failings: Oceania apologises after woman burned by unguarded heater

RNZ
8 mins to read

Oceania Care Company Limited's Elmwood Village.

Oceania Care Company Limited's Elmwood Village.

By Victor Waters of RNZ

An 85-year-old woman described smelling burning flesh after her rest home bed was pushed up against a heater, giving her second-degree burns.

Her family told the Health and Disability Commission they would be forever haunted by the description.

Oceania Care Company

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save