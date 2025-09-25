Residents ‘horrified’ as native trees cut down in Freemans Bay

A number of residents were unhappy with the move.

“It’s outrageous, I’m really upset. Native trees being cut down, I’m really sad, a lot of people are really sad,” said Lynne, one of the 201 residents living at the complex.

“Those people that planted them have lived here all that time, they have cared for them. Who has complained about the trees being there? It’s beyond me. We don’t feel like we’ve been consulted.

A mulcher at the housing complex in Freemans Bay where a number of trees have been removed. Photo / RNZ, Marika Khabazi

“Our body corporate fees have doubled just recently and they’re cutting down trees... I’m really angry to be honest.”

Another resident, Diane, felt the same way.

“If you look over there, it’s bare,” she pointed to a line of cherry trees recently planted across the driveway, a preview of what would soon replace the bush.

“You turn around and it’s beautiful, lovely huge umbrellas. It’s part of our living space. People can’t believe what’s happening.

“My heart’s broken. I just don’t know why anyone else would want to cut them down,” she said.

A sign posted by one of the residents at the housing complex in objection to the tree felling. Photo / RNZ, Marika Khabazi

One resident overlooking the scene displayed a handmade sign in their window that said: “This is f***ed”.

McBride has spent the past two weeks anticipating the arborists’ arrival, unsure of when exactly his beloved trees would be removed.

“It’s been pretty horrendous, I’ve been getting up early in the morning anticipating them coming in,” he said.

“It’s really horrendous seeing a big truck towing a mulcher, it’s horrendous hearing the noise. Now, right now, I’m watching as the first big trees are starting to come out.”

Some of the felled trees that previously stood outside the Freemans Park housing complex. Photo / RNZ, Marika Khabazi

McBride described the bush as a “micro urban forest”.

“The tī kouka is just starting to flower, the number of native birds that would have come into those trees was going to be tremendous. The bird life, the sound of the birds, the whole ecosystem there has just been destroyed,” he said.

A spokesperson for the body corporate told RNZ the decision to remove the trees had come after two community meetings and “extensive correspondence”, but McBride claimed the committee had skipped out on a planned meeting.

Cabbage trees / tī kōuka were among the tress removed from the complex. Photo / RNZ, Marika Khabazi

“The body corp isn’t listening. It has been missing in action over this. They were supposed to have a discussion with us and we would talk through what the issues are and see whether or not we can save a part of it,” he said.

“Potentially there would have been some minor changes, some clearing up or cleaning up... But no, they refused to have the conversation with us.”

The body corporate has declined to expand on its earlier comments.

