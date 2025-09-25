Residents ‘horrified’ as native trees cut down in Freemans Bay

Axes and chainsaws have put an end to residents’ hopes that a patch of beloved native trees at a central Auckland housing complex could be saved.
Freemans Park resident Chris McBride watched in horror as one of the tī kōuka trees hehad looked after for the past 25 years was toppled and fed into a mulcher.
“There goes the first one... Holy f***. That first tī kōuka has just gone down... That hits me in the heart,” he said, wincing at the grinding of metal teeth on wood.
McBride and his neighbour, Graeme McRae, had tended to the bush of tī kōuka, hibiscus and nīkau trees for decades, but their body corporate this year decided to replace the trees with a “coherent, low-maintenance scheme”, a Freemans Park spokesperson told RNZ last week.
“The tī kouka is just starting to flower, the number of native birds that would have come into those trees was going to be tremendous. The bird life, the sound of the birds, the whole ecosystem there has just been destroyed,” he said.
A spokesperson for the body corporate told RNZ the decision to remove the trees had come after two community meetings and “extensive correspondence”, but McBride claimed the committee had skipped out on a planned meeting.
“The body corp isn’t listening. It has been missing in action over this. They were supposed to have a discussion with us and we would talk through what the issues are and see whether or not we can save a part of it,” he said.
“Potentially there would have been some minor changes, some clearing up or cleaning up... But no, they refused to have the conversation with us.”
The body corporate has declined to expand on its earlier comments.