Heta said Hayes was the second person to die in the flats in the past fortnight, after another resident suffered a heart attack.

A long-time Newtown resident, who did not want to be named, said the large police presence investigating Hayes’ death was upsetting for children in the neighbourhood.

She said loud or disruptive behaviour was not uncommon in the area, but the flats were also home to a vibrant and diverse community.

“It’s really, really sad. I feel sad for my friends at the flat. I feel sad for Newtown because Newtown’s a beautiful place. It’s a diverse place and that’s why we love it,” she said.

The resident said that despite regular police callouts to the flats, the number of police in the neighbourhood on Saturday showed something serious had happened.

Police were called to the death on Mansfield St at around 7.15pm.

On social media, musicians and friends described Hayes as a pioneer in the drum and bass and dubstep scene in New Zealand and Australia.

One artist, who did not want to be named, called him a “true icon for sound production” and the “most badass producer of bass music this side of the globe has ever seen”.

In a post on social media Louise Hayes said her brother, who was also known as Olie Bassweight, had been found unexpectedly dead on Saturday.

“There is a police investigation. It seems something terrible might have happened to him. We wait for answers.”

Louise Hayes said Olie had touched many with his music, philosophy, curiosity and passion.

“His light was like no other. We are heartbroken and thrown into tumultuous grief and shock. I don’t know what else to say.”

Police are appealing for anyone who knew Oliver Hayes and who had recent contact with him, to contact them immediately.

“Police would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen Mr Hayes in the days prior to Saturday evening, in particular residents of the apartment complex who may have seen him moving about.”

Information could be reported using the reference file number 250607/5712.

