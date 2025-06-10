Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Residents at Wellington Council flats stressed by Oliver Hayes’ unexplained death

RNZ
3 mins to read

Police were called to Newtown on Saturday evening. Photo / Reece Baker, RNZ

Police were called to Newtown on Saturday evening. Photo / Reece Baker, RNZ

By RNZ

A community co-ordinator in the Wellington Council-run apartment block where a dubstep musician was found dead says residents are apprehensive and stressed by the unexplained death.

Police confirmed they were investigating after musician Oliver Hayes, 40, was found dead in the Newtown Park Apartments on Saturday.

Community co-ordinator

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand