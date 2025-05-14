Most involved in the campaign are earning just above minimum wage, which is $23.50 an hour.
The living wage is a regularly revised hourly rate that is considered the minimum to provide workers and their families with the basic necessities of life, factoring in expenses, rest, activities and rainy day savings.
It is a voluntary amount that employers can choose to set as a base rate for their staff.
Despite Living Wage writing to Resene managing director Nick Nightingale multiple times requesting a meeting and inviting him to attend the community meeting, he has not responded and did not attend last night’s gathering.
Resene has also not responded to multiple requests for comment from the Herald.
Resene’s head office and main manufacturing sites are in the Hutt Valley.
Lower Hutt mayor Campbell Barry was among those calling on Nightingale and Resene to pay workers more.
“We work extremely hard every day, working long hours during the week just to make ends meet. It becomes a need, not an option, just to be able to afford the basic needs and try and live with dignity.”
She spoke of a recent car breakdown, which cost her $900 to fix.
She had to skip bills and put others on Afterpay, as well as clear out the savings she had started to set aside to attend a loved one’s unveiling in Niue.
“Here I am, back to square one, which means more time at work and less time with family,” she said.
“The living wage is more than just a number, it is a step forward to healthier communities, fairer systems, and a society where us Resene workers no longer have to trade our wellbeing for survival.
“Everyone deserves to thrive, not just survive, especially myself and Resene colleagues.”
An email that has been sent to multiple members of the community from Nightingale, said the company did not intend to join the living wage scheme.
“The living wage concept was developed by a group based in Lower Hutt in 2012 and is a blunt approach that focuses on a union-style position that workers should be paid the same pretty much irrespective of their contribution and performance,” the message reads.
“A poorer-performing worker would likely receive the same increase as an excellent performer and so on. This is not an approach I agree with.
“I believe strongly in providing pay based on merit and offering training and development opportunities to our team to help them to continue to grow in their current role or move into higher level roles with us.
“Many of the reported statements, including those made about others in our industry, are false and disappointingly misleading.
“A quick check of the living wage register shows there are no other companies in our retail or manufacturing category engaged with the programme.”