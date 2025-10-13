Advertisement
Resene factory workers to strike for living wage after what union calls ‘insulting’ pay offer

Melissa Nightingale
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Lui Betham and Margaret Jackson are Resene factory workers and E tū delegates who have joined the campaign calling for Resene to pay employees a living wage. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

Resene’s unionised factory workers will strike this week after rejecting what they described as an “insulting” pay offer.

One union delegate said the offer of an average of 76 cents per hour extra for workers, many of whom are just above the minimum wage of $23.50, was a “slap

