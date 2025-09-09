They could also create a powder product that could be used as an ingredient in other foods such as ice cream or yogurt.

Ways to incorporate protein into the food will also be looked at by the researchers.

Quek said she hopes to have a product ready to be sold by the final year of the three-year research project.

Although eating food dreamed up in a lab might be off-putting for some people, Quek said the new food will have no synthetic additives and be made in a natural way.

It could also have proven health benefits, she said.

The research is driven by the need to create more environmentally sustainable food systems, said Quek.

“My dream over many years has been to use food waste to create a future food that has health benefits for people and is better for the planet. Getting funding for this project feels like a huge step towards that,” said Quek.

Creating a food that makes use of fruit otherwise destined to be thrown away will help make New Zealand’s food production more environmentally sustainable, she told the Herald.

In New Zealand, about 16,000 tonnes of fruit is thrown away each year, along with 70,000 tonnes of residues from the fruit juice and wine industries.

Colleagues at the Singapore Institute of Technology have received S$1.25m ($1.65m) to develop new foods from mushroom biomass, in another branch of the project.

The team in New Zealand will try to incorporate the Singapore team’s findings into their research, while the Singapore team will perform a clinical trial on the most promising food product the New Zealand team creates.

The foods made in the lab will have their commercial viability tested by industry partners the research team is collaborating with.

Consumer responses to the products will be investigated by the university’s business school.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment granted the money to the researchers over three years.