Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Rescuers abseil to help Cambridge, Waikato road crash victim

NZ Herald
Quick Read
A woman has been badly hurt in a Waikato vehicle crash tonight.

A woman has been badly hurt in a Waikato vehicle crash tonight.

A vehicle went 150 metres down a bank tonight, forcing rescuers to abseil to the injured occupant’s aid.

Police were alerted to the crash at the intersection of French Pass and Lovells roads in Cambridge about 6.40pm, a spokeswoman said.

“A single vehicle [had] left the road, crashing approximately 150 metres down a very steep bank.

“Emergency services abseiled to the vehicle and located a woman in a moderate-to-serious condition. After being extricated, she was flown to Waikato Hospital.”

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL US

The road reopened about 8.40pm.

Enquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing, the spokeswoman said.

Latest from New Zealand