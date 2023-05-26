A woman has been badly hurt in a Waikato vehicle crash tonight.

A woman has been badly hurt in a Waikato vehicle crash tonight.

A vehicle went 150 metres down a bank tonight, forcing rescuers to abseil to the injured occupant’s aid.

Police were alerted to the crash at the intersection of French Pass and Lovells roads in Cambridge about 6.40pm, a spokeswoman said.

“A single vehicle [had] left the road, crashing approximately 150 metres down a very steep bank.

“Emergency services abseiled to the vehicle and located a woman in a moderate-to-serious condition. After being extricated, she was flown to Waikato Hospital.”

The road reopened about 8.40pm.

Enquiries into the cause of the crash are continuing, the spokeswoman said.