A Waikato mother has described the terrifying moment her young child was mauled by a rescued dog in an unprovoked, bloodied attack before being saved by his five siblings.
The 4-year-old was airlifted to hospital with a number of injuries following the attack, suffering fractures to his face, skull and leg as well as numerous puncture wounds, and is now in a stable condition following two surgeries.
The family of seven, including 4-year-old Arlo, were visiting a friend’s home in Gisborne last Friday with their two dogs. One of the dogs had been rescued by Arlo’s family just seven weeks earlier.
“Arlo was sitting on my partner’s younger brother’s lap giving him cuddles and out of nowhere the dog just ripped him away and just fully attacked him,” Arlo’s emotional mother Cassidy told the Herald.
Cassidy ran into the room after she heard her children screaming and saw what she described as “a murder scene”.
“I thought my baby had no face. There was just blood everywhere.”
The terrified mother grabbed Arlo, who was in and out of consciousness, and ran to her car before rushing him to Gisborne Hospital while on the phone with St John.
“He would try and drift off but I keep talking to him and he would let out quiet grizzling sounds.”
The pair arrived at the hospital about 10pm, where staff took Arlo straight away to stabilise him.
“They wanted to fly him to Hamilton pretty much straight away but it was too foggy, so we ended up staying in Gisborne until about 10am the next morning and then we were flown to Waikato Hospital,” Cassidy said.
Arlo underwent surgery on Saturday and again on Wednesday afternoon as a result of his injuries.
Cassidy said he suffered multiple puncture wounds to his face and foot, fractures to his face, leg and skull and a broken nose.
He required stitches to his face and is still unable to open one of his eyes.
“He’s in a stable condition but every day the doctors come in and they kind of bring more bad news to me,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy told the Herald doctors were worried about his neck on Tuesday and carried out an X-ray to uncover what may have been a fracture. He had undergone surgery on Wednesday for a more accurate diagnosis.
A spokesperson for Waikato DHB told the Herald Arlo was listed as being in a stable condition in a ward at Waikato Hospital.