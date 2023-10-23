The search is on to find a Northland diver.

A search and rescue operation is under way for a diver who is believed to have been swept out to sea near the Herekino Harbour in Northland this morning.

Police are co-ordinating the efforts with the Coastguard, Surf Life Saving and Northland Rescue Helicopter services.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted about the “water incident” around 10.30am and are yet to locate the person involved.

“A Northland Rescue Helicopter, two Surf Life Saving New Zealand inflatable rescue boats, a Coastguard fixed-wing aircraft and police are searching for the area.”