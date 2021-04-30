Rescue mission under way after hiker injured on Tongariro Crossing

A rescue mission is under way tonight after a hiker was injured on the Tongariro Crossing in near freezing conditions.
Police have confirmed someone was injured on the remote alpine crossing in Tongariro National Park.
An emergency call was made about 6:45pm.
The injured individual was with another person and rescuers had made their way to the pair by 8pm tonight.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
It is unclear how the person was injured. Police media did not know where on the mountain the tramping party was or whether they had shelter.
Read More
- Son mourns dad's loss on Tongariro Crossing: 'It was an amazing place to die' - NZ Herald
- Local Focus: Tongariro Alpine Crossing now an opportunity for Kiwis - NZ Herald
- Person dies on Tongariro Alpine Crossing, rāhui being put in place - NZ Herald
- Fatal hike: Ill-prepared tourist froze to death on Tongariro Alpine Crossing - NZ Herald
- Time to regulate Tongariro Crossing - NZ Herald
The individual is not thought to be seriously injured, police said.
It is currently 6 degrees in the Tongariro National Park, but the track's 1100-metre elevation regularly drops below freezing.
MORE TO COME