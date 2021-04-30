Rescue mission under way after hiker injured on Tongariro Crossing

The Tongariro Alpine Crossing is one of the top bucket-list hikes for many New Zealanders and international travellers. Photo / File

A rescue mission is under way tonight after a hiker was injured on the Tongariro Crossing in near freezing conditions.

Police have confirmed someone was injured on the remote alpine crossing in Tongariro National Park.

An emergency call was made about 6:45pm.

The injured individual was with another person and rescuers had made their way to the pair by 8pm tonight.

It is unclear how the person was injured. Police media did not know where on the mountain the tramping party was or whether they had shelter.

The individual is not thought to be seriously injured, police said.

It is currently 6 degrees in the Tongariro National Park, but the track's 1100-metre elevation regularly drops below freezing.

