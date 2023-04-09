A rescue helicopter and ambulance are at the scene of a medical emergency in a Queenstown mountain bike park. Photo / File

A St John spokeswoman said they responded to the incident at Ben Lomond Scenic Reserve on Lomond Rd about 11am today.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said it was responding to a medical incident.

It comes just two weeks after a woman fractured her vertebrae, scapula, and clavicle while mountain biking at a Queenstown park.

Bel Strano was placed in a brace to hold her head, neck and spine in place for the next three months, but still had feeling in her arms and legs, according to a Givealittle page for her.

“Bel was stretchered off the hill and taken to Frankton hospital then airlifted to Dunedin hospital to have surgery immediately,” the page reads.

“A tree fell and lay over the trail she was riding. With no time to react she hit the tree [and] flipped over the handlebars.”

