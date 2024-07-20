Advertisement
Rescue helicopter carries out 32 missions across Manawatū-Whanganui region

Whanganui Chronicle
2 mins to read
The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter attended 32 callouts in June.

The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter completed 32 missions in the Manawatū-Whanganui region during June.

The helicopter service responded to several medical situations, including nine inter-hospital transfers, one medical emergency, 14 remote/rural related incidents, two motor vehicle accidents, and six miscellaneous missions.

During the month, the Palmerston North Hospital had seven inter-hospital transfers and Whanganui had two inter-hospital transfers.

The first call-out was in Whanganui to transport a man in his 50s to Wellington Hospital after a serious cardiac event.

On June 7, the helicopter was dispatched to Lower Hutt for a male in his 30s who sustained fractures after falling from his bike while cycling.

Two days later, the hospital went to Ohakune to help a 60-year-old man experiencing a serious cardiac event. Both patients were transferred to Wellington Hospital.

On June 16, the Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter flew to Feilding for a male in his 30s who sustained multiple fractures after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. The patient was transported to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

On June 17, the helicopter was dispatched to Waiouru for a male in his 20s who was experiencing a serious medical condition. The patient was transported to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment.

The helicopter was sent on June 22 to Ohakune for a female who sustained multiple trauma injuries after a substantial fall. She was swiftly flown to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment.

The next dispatch was on June 26 to Palmerston North Hospital for a female in her 20s who was experiencing pregnancy difficulties. The next day, the helicopter went to Ōtaki Domain for a female in her 60s who was experiencing a serious cardiac condition. Both patients were transported to Wellington for further treatment.



