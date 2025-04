Emergency services received a report at 11.50am that a paraglider had overshot and landed in the sea.

Rescue crews have been scrambled to the Christchurch coast after a paraglider overshot their landing and flew into the ocean.

A police spokesperson said they received a report at 11.50am that a paraglider had overshot and landed in the sea.

“I understand they are visible and resources are being deployed to reach them.”

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they were deployed to the area, but could not give any more information.