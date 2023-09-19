A Westpac rescue helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing due to an in-flight incident near Mount Pirongia.

A Waikato rescue helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing into an area of bush near Mount Pirongia, which is close to Te Awamutu in the Waikato region, this evening.

At 5pm, a Hamilton-based rescue helicopter was en route to a patient about 15km west of Te Awamutu.

An incident that occurred during the flight led to a “heavy landing”, Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter chief operating officer Chris Moody said.

A pilot, critical care flight paramedic and crewman were all on board at the time, none of whom were injured.

Two more aircraft were sent to the scene to help. Their main goal was to find the patient and helicopter crew and safely and successfully remove them from their locations.

The patient and crew have since been picked up by aircraft.

A civil aviation authority spokesperson told the Herald they have worked with the police to secure the helicopter overnight.

“Tomorrow our investigators will continue working with police and the operator to gather information about exactly what happened and why,” the spokesperson said.

“We are in contact with the operator and the accident has been reported to the Transport Accident Investigation Commission.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.



