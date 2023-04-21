Russell ferry owner and skipper Bill Elliott with two of his grandchildren.

Russell ferry owner and skipper Bill Elliott with two of his grandchildren.

The family of injured ferry skipper Bill Elliott has thanked Northlanders for their “overwhelming support” during the past week — and invited them to send him their best yarns so he has something to read as he recovers in hospital.

Elliott, 77, suffered critical head and spinal injuries when the Waitere, better known as the Blue Ferry, and a powerboat collided in the Bay of Islands on April 13.

He was airlifted to Middlemore Hospital in Auckland and underwent spinal surgery the following day.

A witness told the Advocate the powerboat was travelling directly towards the ferry at high speed with no one visible at the helm.

No one else was injured, even though the ferry was crowded with school holiday visitors, but the historic wooden vessel sank about two hours later.

One of the skipper’s daughters, Miriam Elliott, said the family wanted to extend their thanks for the overwhelming support they continued to receive from Northanders and people around the country.

“We don’t expect to know the full extent of his spinal injuries for another six weeks. However, we’re hopeful that he will be moved from critical care to the spinal unit in the next day or so,” she said.

“While Dad is able to talk to us, visitors are restricted to immediate family only. If anyone did want to send something, he loves a letter with a yarn to read and talk about. We are also praying for miracle healing and would be grateful for all prayers.”

Both Elliott and his wife, Lois, are long-time members of Russell’s Christ Church.

They are well-known in Russell and the wider Bay of Islands maritime community for their iconic vessel, kindness to passengers and volunteer contribution to organisations ranging from Hato Hone St John Ambulance to the Scouts.

The Waitere, also known as the Blue Ferry, in happier times. Photo / John Stone

They bought the 79-year-old Waitere in 1998 and operated it between Russell and Paihia for a quarter-century.

Three separate investigations are underway into the collision.

■ Any correspondence can be sent to William Elliott, patient at Middlemore Hospital, Private Bag 93311, Otahuhu, Auckland 1640.