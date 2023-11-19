Emergency services are at the scene of a truck crash near Hunterville. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a truck crash on State Highway 1 near Hunterville.

Emergency services responded to reports of the single-vehicle crash on SH1 between Milne St and Silverhope Bush St at 8am Monday.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle.

Paramedics assessed, treated and transported a person in a serious condition to Palmerston North Hospital.

The road remains open as the crashed vehicle is off the side of the road.

Fire & Emergency New Zealand said one crew from Hunterville Fire Station responded.

The crew provided scene safety and assessment before other emergency services arrived.

They then assisted Police and St John.

It was understood there was no cargo in the truck at the time of the crash.

More to come.

