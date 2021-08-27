Reports of firearms event unfolding in West Auckland

Photo / File

Residents in West Auckland are reporting a major firearms incident unfolding in the area this afternoon.

The police Eagle helicopter can be seen flying over Henderson, Sunnyvale and Glen Eden areas and multiple police cars with sirens going are blocking off roads.

Rebecca Rodgers was visiting the Chemist Warehouse near WestCity Mall when she said she saw police pulling guns out of the boot of their cars.

She said she saw a maroon-coloured, lowered Subaru Forester car with tinted windows barricaded in and a police car that had been crashed into.

In a video posted to Facebook, Rodgers said it was "absolute chaos" and "police are everywhere".

Another person reported seeing multiple police cars chasing a vehicle near the Henderson Kmart.

Videos posted online show police cars swarming the road in front of Kmart in Henderson.

Police have been approached for comment.

- More to come