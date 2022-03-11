Report finds cars are occupying too much valuable land in Wellington

Wellington City. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A report by urban design experts has found traffic and car parks are occupying too much valuable land in Wellington, which could be used for greener and more public spaces.

Let's Get Wellington Moving (LGWM), the city's multibillion-dollar transport plan, has released the 2021 study by Gehl Architects this afternoon.

Its key findings include public spaces being poorly connected and framed by buildings with inactive and dull ground floors, a lack of "greening", and underdeveloped land holdings which could be redesigned.

The report said "a lot" of land was being used for parking, following an assessment of distribution and location of car parks.

"Both along streets and at large open sites, attractive land is occupied by cars which provide no positive experiences to public life and which occupy land that could have been used for people activities - either in built form or as green amenity and/or public space."

Henriette Vamberg, who led the Gehl project team, said while Wellington has some extraordinary qualities relating to its landscape and rich history, it also has a number of shortcomings.



"Related to some very wide streets promoting high-speed traffic, and a considerable proportion of land used for parking in the central city. In our experience, this can also make the central city feel less welcoming at night."

The report assessed Wellington's public space and public life in the areas of Pipitea, Te Aro, and Wellington Central and waterfront.

Public life relates to how people use a city including its streets, parks, plazas and other public spaces.

The Gehl report provides a reference document based on independent advice to LGWM about the city and its spaces.

An artist's impression of changes to the Golden Mile through Let's Get Wellington Moving. Image / Supplied

LGWM's objectives include reducing carbon emissions through mode shift as well as liveability and urban development.

Transport proposals include a second Mt Victoria tunnel and light rail to Island Bay.

Over the next 30 years between 50,000 and 80,000 more people are expected to be living in Wellington.

LGWM partnership board independent chairman Dave Brash said the programme needed to make the most of the opportunity to improve transport and public spaces.

"The study will also help us evaluate and design the projects in the next stage of the programme. We want to ensure Wellington retains, and enhances, its unique character and becomes more liveable as we deliver transformational change."

The last time Gehl undertook a report like this for Wellington City was almost 20 years ago in 2004.

This earlier study has contributed to changes like a city-wide cycling network, greening the waterfront quays, improving links to the waterfront, reducing through traffic, and improving Golden Mile footpaths.

Let's Get Wellington Moving includes options for mass rapid transit. Image / Supplied

Wellington City Council chief planning officer Liam Hodgetts said the Gehl recommendations were important during work on the proposed district plan, which raises building height limits, shrinks protected character areas, and enables at least six-storey developments within 10 minutes of all train stations.



"These plans are now under action through our capital works programmes, including recent investments in Farmers Lane, the Swann and Garret laneways and the Frank Kitts Park redevelopment.

"Other initiatives are also underway that ensure the central city grows focused on liveability and green spaces, consistent with the Gehl recommendations."

What the report said about:

Courtenay Place

"Courtenay Place is a hub for evening activity and a favourite place amongst young people. The area is in general challenged by a perception of unsafety related to crime, loud night-time behaviour, but also traffic issues during the day and a lack of a diverse user profiles."

The waterfront

"Overall, the waterfront is the successful public space in Wellington and scores highest on public life activity as well as on quality and programme offered."

Lambton Quay

"The Golden Mile is the second busiest and second most loved destination in Wellington. Quality is high, however there is a low score on safety due to the current utilisation of Lambton Quay as a prime bus and vehicle corridor and the attraction for families with children is not optimal."

Cuba Street

"Cuba St is a popular destination, but is also experiencing safety issues in the evening, difficult access for cyclists and needs an upgrade due to worn-down street furniture and urban design in general."

The Railway Station

"The rail station square is not a favourite location for public life and quality could be higher in terms of pedestrian amenity and programme."