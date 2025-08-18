Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Report criticises doctors, Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora Southern after patient’s death during brain surgery

Catherine Hutton
By
Open Justice reporter - Wellington·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Gangs make prison violence harder and ‘Donald Trump played into Putin’s hands’.

An elderly man suffered a heart attack and significant blood loss during an operation that was undertaken by an inexperienced neurosurgeon and another surgeon who wasn’t employed at the hospital.

Tests showed the man suffered loss of function on both sides of his brain as a result of the surgery

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save