Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Repeat sex offender Michael Buck receives home detention for child abuse

Al Williams
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The victim said the hardest thing was telling her family about Michael Buck's offending. Photo / 123rf

The victim said the hardest thing was telling her family about Michael Buck's offending. Photo / 123rf

Warning: This story contains details of sexual offending against a child and may be upsetting.

A man who was jailed for three and a half years for indecently assaulting a 10-year-old girl went on to commit similar offences against a 4-year-old girl a decade later.

The victim of Michael

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save