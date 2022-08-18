The case called at Christchurch District Court today. Photo / George Heard

A repeat disqualified driver who says he's "addicted to driving" has been jailed for more than two years.

Kane James Barwell has never got beyond his learner's licence but has racked up 23 convictions over the past decade.

He was jailed last year for a raft of driving charges, including three of driving while disqualified and failing to stop for police, and was released in January.

But nine days after getting out of prison, he got behind the wheel again.

Barwell was caught by police twice in a few days – and again at 3.30am on May 6.

Today, he appeared from custody for sentencing at Christchurch District Court.

The court heard that Barwell was "addicted to driving", with passing mention of an ADHD diagnosis.

His lawyer Callum Martin argued that a sentence of home detention at his mother's place, where he wouldn't have access to a car, would ensure he stayed off the road.

And his mother, in court to support him, told Judge Quentin Hix: "Every time he's at home, he stays out of trouble".

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Scott said that Barwell has never had more than a learner licence and continued to ignore the law.

Every time he drives, he puts the wider community at risk, Scott said.

Barwell earlier pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified twice in January on Dyers Rd in Christchurch, and once in May on the city's Pages Rd.

Judge Hix said he couldn't get past Barwell's "recidivist offending" so soon after being released from prison.

He sentenced Barwell to two years and two months' imprisonment, which enraged his mother.

"I'm sorry son," she called out before launching into a racist tirade as she left the courtroom, and then the court building.