Police say Shanelle was last seen at 10am on Wednesday in Renwick and are appealing for any information. Photo / Facebook

Police have serious concerns for the welfare of a woman missing from a town in Marlborough and are urgently seeking sightings of her.

Shanelle was last seen at 10am Wednesday in Renwick, wearing dark blue jeans, a black singlet with pink writing and a black cardigan.

Police say Shanelle was last seen at 10am Wednesday in Renwick. Photo / NZ Police

Shanelle is believed to be in a black Nissan Altima that has one pink and one black child seat in the back.

A post circulating on Facebook by Shanelle’s family said her disappearance is out of character.