Renwick woman Shanelle missing, police and family concerned
By Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
Police say Shanelle was last seen at 10am on Wednesday in Renwick and are appealing for any information. Photo / Facebook
Police have serious concerns for the welfare of a woman missing from a town in Marlborough and are urgently seeking sightings of her.
Shanelle was last seen at 10am Wednesday in Renwick, wearing dark blue jeans, a black singlet with pink writing and a black cardigan.
Shanelle is
believed to be in a black Nissan Altima that has one pink and one black child seat in the back.
A post circulating on Facebook by Shanelle’s family said her disappearance is out of character.