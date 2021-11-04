Remutaka Hill Rd closed overnight for a week to remove truck wreck, complete maintenance

The wreckage of the truck. Photo / File

The Remutaka Hill Rd will close for five nights from Sunday so road crews can prepare to remove the wreck of a truck left behind in a recent fatal crash.

The closure will also be used for crews to complete essential maintenance of the road.

From Sunday, November 7, to Friday, November 12, the road will close between 9pm and 4am, which will allow road crews to complete slip prevention work and set up an off-road worksite ready to retrieve the container and trailer from an October crash that killed driver Christopher Mclean.

Mclean was the sole occupant of the truck which overturned and plunged down the steep hillside on October 16.

The removal of the truck will take place during the day and will involve closing the slow lane and putting a 50km/h speed limit near the site. An update from Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency is expected once the operation is finalised.

All motorists are advised to plan ahead – a limited escorted vehicle service is available for those who must cross the hill during the hours of closure but this must be booked. Anyone interested should email customer@capitaljourneys.co.nz by the end of Friday.