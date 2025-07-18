Ants, a worker at the site, earlier told the Herald he and a colleague witnessed the fatal accident, saying there was little that could be done.

“I was on site, the truck driver turned up, jumped out of his truck and gave the paperwork to us, then tried to jump back in his truck.

Mingwei Yu died after an accident with a concrete truck on Rangitoto Ave, Remuera. Photo / Dean Purcell

“The truck started rolling forward, the driver tried to stop the truck because it was heading towards another house and then he fell over and went under the back wheels of his own truck.

“Myself and another colleague were first there.

“We are okay, but we can’t get the image out of our heads, and we feel so sorry for his family.”

A neighbour said concrete was being poured at the house behind the one the truck toppled in to.

Witnesses told the Herald the driver - since identified as Mingwei Yu - slipped and fell under the rear wheels of a concrete truck on Rangitoto Ave, Remuera. Photo / Dean Purcell

According to a WorkSafe spokesperson,

construction has among the highest rates of acute and chronic harm.

“It accounts for around 15% of work-related fatalities and serious injuries.

“Vehicles, moving machinery, heavy objects, and earthworks pose serious risks on building construction sites.”