Updated

Remuera worksite death: Police release name of concrete worker, Mingwei Yu, run over by own truck

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Emergency services are at the Rangitoto Ave scene in Remuera after a concrete truck fell on a home killing one person.

The man fatally run over by his concrete truck in a worksite accident in Remuera, Auckland was 38-year-old Mingwei Yu.

Police were called to a Rangitoto Ave home just after 9am on July 14.

Initially it was reported the person had suffered critical injuries, but shortly after 1pm police

