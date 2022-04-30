Two teenagers were injured during a Remuera party on April 14. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A talented young rugby player from a top private school was allegedly stabbed three times at an end-of-term party in Remuera.

The 15-year-old's father says his son did not know his attacker. It appears to have been a "random act of violence", and his son has forgiven his attacker.

The Herald on Sunday can reveal more details from events on April 14 on leafy Arney Cres.

The father said his son, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was discharged from hospital last week and is recovering at home, but he will have to watch his teammates from the sidelines until he is fully recovered.

The altercation happened at a gathering at another student's home on the Thursday before Easter after term one finished.

A teenager allegedly attacked the boy and his friend, both in Year 11. The pair were taken to hospital with severe injuries but are both now at home recuperating. Emergency services swarmed the Remuera home after an assault was reported at about 10.30pm.

The mother who hosted the party declined to comment when approached by the Herald on Sunday. A witness said friends of the injured pair stemmed their wounds while they waited for first responders.

"My son has forgiven the boy but he obviously has some issues," the father of one of the boys said.

"It's just a sad situation, he was stabbed three times, and [a friend] was stabbed once, the injuries were horrific. We knew pretty quickly what had happened, that's social media these days. But right now, we are just focusing on his rehabilitation."

Police took two people into custody and charged one with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. The charged teenager will reappear at the Auckland Youth Court on May 16. The other was released without charge.

The injured boys did not know the teenager who allegedly stabbed them. The Herald on Sunday understands he had previously attended another school.

One neighbour said she was woken up by six police officers at her gate looking for the alleged offender.

"I was woken up by buzzing at our intercom around 11pm and police told me there was a serious assault. I saw a guy on our property who was hiding in the garden. He wasn't holding a knife or anything but the police arrested him. I was disoriented and didn't know what was going on."

The father said he believes the attack was "random".

"It was one of those things which you never expect to happen, not to you anyway. It was a random act of violence involving two bad kids. The question is why would a kid be carrying a knife to a party? It's so sad."

He had nothing to say to the teenage boy who attacked his son and said he hasn't had any contact with his parents.

"I haven't heard from any of the parents but everyone has their own standards. If it was me, I probably would have contacted them but everyone is different, aren't they? But it's a difficult thing isn't it and I can't speak for others."

The two principals from his son's school and the other boy's former school did not respond to calls or questions from the Herald on Sunday. But the father is touched by the support he's received from his son's school and the wider community.

"We have had daily contact from a range of people including the headmaster, counsellor... and similarly the wider community support with meal deliveries arranged for three weeks. So it's not just the school community, but includes teachers at past schools and also the public school."

The father hopes his son will be back on his feet and back at school soon. His son is an accomplished athlete and rugby player and will be watching from the sidelines when the private school's first XV takes on the other school. He said although his son will be out of action for the next two months, the alleged stabbing hasn't deterred him from wanting to play rugby when he's recovered.

He also hopes there won't be any retribution from either school in the future.

"I think the two headmasters are talking and I am sure at his school they are making sure it won't happen. For us, we are just focusing on him getting better."

The father said he's extremely proud of his son and what he's endured.

"He is a lovely kid, he has a good heart, he's fluent in Te Reo Māori and good at sports - he has a balanced view of life."