Remuera eye surgeon Philip Polkinghorne was charged with murder for the death last year of his wife, Pauline Hanna. Video / Michael Craig

Retired Remuera eye surgeon Philip Polkinghorne made his first appearance in the High Court at Auckland today as a murder defendant.

The 69-year-old was arrested earlier this month, over a year after police found the body of wife Pauline Hanna inside their $4 million Upland Rd home. Prior to his arrest, police had repeatedly described the death of Hanna, 63, as "unexplained".

Polkinghorne was released on bail after his first court appearance two weeks ago in Auckland District Court. As is routine with all murder cases, it was then transferred to the High Court.

At today's brief hearing, Justice Neil Campbell set a trial date for July 29, 2024. The trial is expected to last six weeks.

Murder defendant Philip Polkinghorne appears in the High Court at Auckland with lawyer Tiffany Buckley. Photo / Michael Craig

Following the appearance earlier this month, Polkinghorne released a statement through his then-lawyer Rachael Reed QC expressing "shock" at his arrest.

"I am shocked that the police have charged me. I have recorded that I am not guilty immediately. Now that the Police have charged me the matter is before the courts and I am not permitted to comment further," Polkinghorne said.

"The justice process must now run its course and I trust the truth will be shown. I thank my family and friends for their enduring love and support."

Reed has since withdrawn as his lawyer, new counsel Ron Mansfield QC told the judge today.

Philip Polkinghorne appears in the dock in Auckland District Court, charged with the murder of his wife, Pauline Hanna. Photo / Michael Craig

Polkinghorne, who formerly worked as a doctor at Auckland Eye, retired following his wife's death on April 5, 2021 - Easter Monday.

Hanna had worked in various roles in the public health system, including as an executive project director at Counties Manukau District Health Board and aiding with the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

"Pauline was larger than life," her younger sister, Tracey, said at her funeral. "She had tenacity and determination, all that good stuff she deeply cared about. Not to disappoint was, I believe, her driving force."