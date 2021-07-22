Voyager 2021 media awards
Remuera death: House where health boss Pauline Hanna found dead now for sale

Pauline Hanna's death remains a mystery. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

The Auckland house where health boss Pauline Hanna was mysteriously found dead in April is now on the market for sale.

Hanna, 63, was found dead at the Remuera home she shared with her husband of 30 years, Philip Polkinghorne, on Easter Monday.

Hanna was the executive project director at the Counties Manukau District Health Board and an executive responsible for the Covid-19 response at procurement company Healthsource.

Polkinghorne told the Herald in April the couple, who met at Auckland City Hospital in the 90s, had enjoyed a relationship that "wasn't fine at all, it was perfect".

The Herald reported in June that police were still investigating the death, which remained a mystery.

Pauline Hanna's coffin is placed in a hearse at St Mary's in Holy Trinity after her funeral service in April. Photo / NZ Herald