Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Remuera and Mt Eden top the demand for upmarket apartments

Simon Wilson
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Apartment living is becoming more popular, especially in desirable suburbs. Image / Jasmax

Apartment living is becoming more popular, especially in desirable suburbs. Image / Jasmax

As debate swirls around the impact of mid-rise and high-rise living on Auckland suburbs, new research shows demand for apartments is growing fast.

The research was carried out by Tamba Carleton and Zoltan Moricz of the commercial real estate company CBRE. Their focus was on two price points: $1.6 million

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save