Keith Street School principal Linda Ireton says all 146 of the students at her school have access to free breakfasts and lunches at the school. Photo / Bevan Conley

Keith Street School principal Linda Ireton says all 146 of the students at her school have access to free breakfasts and lunches at the school. Photo / Bevan Conley

The uncertain future of free school lunches is causing concern amongst Whanganui principals, who say the scheme has been a “game-changer”.

Ka Ora, Ka Ako received funding in the 2023 Budget that will last until the end of the year, but there are concerns for the future of the programme after ministerial responsibility for the scheme was given to Associate Education Minister David Seymour.

Health charities have slammed the Government’s decision to put one of its most fervent critics in charge of the policy. Seymour has previously described free school lunches as “wasteful”, “unaffordable” and a “marketing stunt”.

As of October 2023, 1001 schools and 229,811 students across the country receive free lunches through the programme, but schools can also elect to make their own lunches by hiring a cook from within the community.

Tawhero School principal Karleen Marshall said their 135 students all received breakfast and lunches that were made in-house by a cook who was also a parent at the school.

On Mondays, there were often kids who were “just scoffing” breakfast because they had not eaten all weekend, she said.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that they come to school hungry.”

She said Ka Ora, Ka Ako had been a “game-changer” and there would be devastating ramifications for the school if it was stopped.

Keith Street School cook Maria Firth preparing a meal of chicken stir-fried noodles for students. Photo / Bevan Conley

Keith Street School principal Linda Ireton said she was “heartbroken and angry” about the potential cut.

She said it would be detrimental to ask schools to specifically identify which students should receive lunches.

“A kid will automatically say they’re not hungry and they don’t need something if they feel like they’re being singled out.”

They would feel whakamā [shame] on behalf of their family, she said.

Whanganui City College deputy principal Valerie Rooderkerk said the school’s location meant fast-food outlets were easily accessible within a 1km radius.

“If kids were having to bring their lunch, they wouldn’t. They’d bring money and buy deep-fried chicken and chips.”

Three cooks prepare all of the lunches for the 300 students at City College, as well as the 15 students at Arahunga School.

The benefits for students of receiving a daily nutritious meal could prevent future poor health outcomes, Rooderkerk said.

There were stringent nutrition guidelines from Ka Ora, Ka Ako schools had to follow.

Maria Firth, the fulltime cook at Keith Street School, said she had seen how hungry students got at home: “They’re always hungrier on Mondays.”

Ireton said children engaged better in the classroom when well-fed.

Behavioural problems would “skyrocket” if free lunches were taken away, Marshall said.

Rooderkerk said there had been “very little, if any, waste” from Whanganui City College’s lunches since they had started making the meals on-site.

The one bucket of waste left over from lunches at Keith Street School each week was given to a teacher for their pig.

Ireton said no parent wanted to feel like they were not able to provide for their child.

“There are families where it just takes one thing, a flat tyre or battery, that has a roll-on effect for that week - or fortnight or month - on what gets bought at the grocery store.”

School lunches had alleviated a financial burden on families and were especially important for schools with a high equity index, she said.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.