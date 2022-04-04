The satellite dome at Waihopai satellite communications station is located near Blenheim. Photo / Tim Cuff

The satellite dome at Waihopai satellite communications station is located near Blenheim. Photo / Tim Cuff

After almost 35 years, the removal of the retired domes and antennae at Waihopai Station has begun.

The Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) built the first of the two 18-metre dishes in 1989, adding a second dish in 1998. The dishes were covered by a distinctive cover known as a radome, giving them a golf ball-like appearance.

GCSB director general Andrew Hampton said the deconstruction project has begun.

"The deconstruction project will involve the deflation and lifting off of the domes by crane, then the dismantling of the two steel antennae in sections," Hampton said.

The domes will be deflated and the two steel antennae will be dismantled. The project is set to take about six weeks.

Last week fencing around the domes was removed, and the first radome covering was lifted off on Monday morning.

In November, it was announced that the decision to retire and remove the radomes and dishes had been made.

Dish use had become virtually "obsolete" after changes in global telecommunications and information technology.

Hampton said while the dishes and the radomes are no longer in use, the GCSB said the Waihopai Station will continue to operate.

"More modern and proportional methods collect more targeted communications, and these other forms of intelligence collection are now more effective and efficient at contributing to the Government's National Security and Intelligence Priorities than this type of satellite communication interception undertaken at Waihopai," Hampton said.