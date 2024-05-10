Remediation of contaminated reserve land starts at the end of the month. The area of land is around Customhouse St and the Waikanae Cut.

Remediation of contaminated reserve land starts at the end of the month. The area of land is around Customhouse St and the Waikanae Cut.

Remediation work on a piece of contaminated reserve land around Customhouse Street and the Waikanae Cut is to start at the end of the month.

The grass area and footpath around it will not be accessible to the public for up to three months while the work takes place.

“Information about alternative routes to take for pedestrians and cyclists will be released closer to the time,” said Gisborne District Council liveable communities director Michele Frey.

“This work is being done to meet both contamination standards under the BRANZ guidelines of managing asbestos-contaminated soil and public health standards under the guidance of a detailed remediation action plan.

“The next phase will include the installation of the sculpture Hawaiki Tūranga to be put in place at the entrance to our harbour.”

Hawaiki Tūranga was due for completion by now. However, the project was paused after early earthworks found contaminants in the land, she said.

Te Runanga o Tūranganui a Kiwa, Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust, the Gisborne District Council and contractors have continued to work together in partnership to deliver the remediation plan.

“The project team has developed a way forward that’s cost-effective and will also look in keeping with this important site.

“The team will build on the early work already done to complete this installation under the existing consent and council budget,” Ms Frey said.

“A landscape plan is also being prepared to support the mauri of the site as part of an innovative response to land contaminants.

“We look forward to delivering this important sculpture for our region.”







