Reports of a crash on the Remarkables ski field access road came in after 5pm today. Image / Google Maps

Two people have had a lucky escape this afternoon after their car went off the access road to The Remarkables ski field near Queenstown.

Reports of a vehicle carrying "multiple passengers" leaving the Central Otago alpine road and sliding down a bank came into emergency services at 5.15pm.

Fire and Emergency NZ and St John raced to the scene near the popular ski field.

Helicopters were initially thought to be needed but were later stood down.

Two people managed to get out of the vehicle without the need for extrication, a FENZ spokeswoman said.

A police spokeswoman said two passengers have "mild to moderate injuries".

St John has also been approached for comment.

It comes just days after a 4WD burst into flames on the road last week.