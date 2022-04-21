Fire breaks out at Parliament grounds as police moved in to break up the protest on March 2. Photo / Herald

A man charged with setting fire to tents at the Parliament grounds protest has been remanded at an appearance at the Christchurch District Court.

Kieran Brent Lange-Crowley, 22, whose address is given as Petone, did not appear in court before a judge -- his case was dealt with at the court office by a registrar.

He was remanded on bail to May 13.

He has entered no plea to a charge that on March 2, he damaged tents by fire at Parliament grounds, when he should have known there was a danger to life.

March 2 was the final day of the protest when police moved against the occupiers and fires broke out.

Fire and Emergency NZ said it responded to a number of small fires which it alleged had been deliberately lit in the afternoon. A statement said: "The fires have been contained and there were no reports of injury. These actions put both protesters and emergency service staff at significant risk."