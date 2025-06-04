Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Remand prisoner died at Invercargill Prison

RNZ
Quick Read

A man has died while on remand at Invercargill Prison. Photo / RNZ

A man has died while on remand at Invercargill Prison. Photo / RNZ

By RNZ

A man has died while on remand at Invercargill Prison.

Corrections confirmed the man died on May 27, despite staff making every effort to save him.

In a statement, Invercargill Prison general manager Daryl Tamati said there was no indication his death

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand