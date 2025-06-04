A man has died while on remand at Invercargill Prison. Photo / RNZ

A man has died while on remand at Invercargill Prison.

Corrections confirmed the man died on May 27, despite staff making every effort to save him.

In a statement, Invercargill Prison general manager Daryl Tamati said there was no indication his death was suspicious, but it was being investigated.

“All deaths in prison are subject to an internal incident review, investigation by the independent Corrections Inspectorate and are also referred to the coroner,” he said.