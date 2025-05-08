“I find it very difficult to read, let alone the conservative v liberal debate.”
Top contenders
High-profile cardinals considered front-runners include Pietro Parolin, an Italian who serves as the Vatican’s secretary of state and is known for his diplomatic skills.
Peter Turkson, a Ghanaian known for relatively liberal views on social justice and human rights, could also be considered, as could Philippine-born Luis Tagle, an advocate for enhanced inclusivity. Turkson would be the first African Pope, if elected, and Tagle the first from Asia.
On the other end of the political spectrum, Raymond Leo Burke, a one-time archbishop of St Louis and an ardent critic of Francis, is also seen as someone who could make the cut. Burke would be the first ever US-born Pope if he were to be named Francis’ successor.
