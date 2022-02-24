The 30.7ha Coromandel headland was purchased by the New Zealand Coastal Trust in December. Photo / Colliers

The charity that saved part of a world-famous Coromandel holiday destination from development is now appealing to government agencies to help it pay off the $2.15m piece of land - and it's working.

Waikato Regional Council today agreed to give $200,000 to the New Zealand Coastal Trust, which purchased the northern headland of New Chum Beach in December.

The council will then consider giving a further $200,000 from its Natural Heritage Fund in December 2022.

A funding agreement is still to be signed, but the money is towards the purchase of the land, a council spokesperson said.

Despite the huge public interest in the item, Waikato Regional council chief executive Chris McLay defended discussing the matter in the public excluded section on the meeting because there was information in the report that was not publicly available.

The Department of Conservation had also asked that its potential funding contribution also be kept confidential, he said.

DoC director of partnerships national support David Talbot confirmed to the Herald it had also been asked for money and was still considering an application to its Nature Heritage Fund for a contribution towards their purchase of the headland.

The New Zealand Coastal Trust purchased the 30ha piece of land in Wainuiototo Bay for $2.15 million last December.

Under the trust's ownership, the land will not be developed.

The property was sold by tender by Colliers on behalf of receivers appointed by the Bank of New Zealand after the former owner, Galt Nominees, itself owned by businessman George Kerr, defaulted on a mortgage.

At the time of the land being purchased, the Environmental Defence Society, which co-ordinated the offer, said a smaller number of committed individuals had agreed to underwrite the offer pending resolution of grant applications to funding entities.

The rest of the money had also been raised in less than four weeks through partner groups, the local community and donations made to a Givealittle page.

The New Zealand Coastal Trust has been approached for comment.