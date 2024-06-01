Wilencote and Mokairau Herefords studs will put up more than 50 young bulls for sale by auction on-farm next Wednesday. These fellows from the Ngatapa stud will get their turn in the sales ring in the afternoon.

Wilencote and Mokairau Herefords studs will put up more than 50 young bulls for sale by auction on-farm next Wednesday. These fellows from the Ngatapa stud will get their turn in the sales ring in the afternoon.

The Mokairau and Wilencote Hereford cattle studs will present their rising-two-year-old bull line-ups for sale by auction next week and both line-ups look well and truly ready.

Between the two studs more than 50 young bulls will be available for sale in their respective on-farm auctions.

Mokairau go first at 10.30am on Wednesday (June 5) at Mokairau Station, Whangara, with inspection from 9am.

“This has been our 70th year of breeding registered Hereford cattle and our 38th on-farm sale,” said studmaster Peter Reeves.

“The young sires are looking particularly well after the weather events.

“For sale are the first of 10 young sires that are by Otapawa Statesman, a bull that has left a very positive impact in our herd and the bulls catalogued this year.”

The bulls can be viewed on Rural TV, on the stud’s website and on its Facebook page.

Online bids will be operating at the sale as an option to purchase.

Mokairau will put up 25 young bulls for sale.

The Wilencote team at Ngatapa present the 31 in their line-up that afternoon, with the sale to start at 2.30pm, and viewing from 1.30pm.

“We are pleased with how this year’s line-up of bulls have tracked along,” said studmaster Matt Humphreys.

“They include our first line-up of bulls by Otapawa Bolt 9006, which have grown out exceptionally well.”

Wilencote reported earlier that their R2s this year had “all smashed their target growth rates”.

Both studs look forward to catching up with everyone on sale day next Wednesday.







