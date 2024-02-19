Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Record amount raised for Waipuna Hospice from Farmers Christmas Campaign

Katikati Advertiser
2 mins to read
Pazia Moore, Dannielle Allan, Tracy Passfield, Melissa Harris, Tim Wilson, Christel Cooper and Richard Thurlow with the Farmers remembrance tree cheque.

Pazia Moore, Dannielle Allan, Tracy Passfield, Melissa Harris, Tim Wilson, Christel Cooper and Richard Thurlow with the Farmers remembrance tree cheque.

Bayfair, Tauranga and The Crossing Farmers stores have raised $43,229.84 in store for Waipuna Hospice.

This was through the annual Farmers Christmas Campaign with bauble sales and donations collected — the best result so far in this region.

Nationally, Farmers raised more than $931,000 for hospices. A total of $86,870.85 was raised for Waipuna Hospice through the campaign.

More than 15,000 limited-edition Christmas baubles were sold, with Farmers donating the full $15.99 from every purchase. Farmers customers were also able to donate via a “tree of remembrance” placed in each store, with donations going to local hospices.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Now in its 10th year, the Farmers Christmas Campaign has raised almost $8 million.

“The contributions received have a lasting impact on Waipuna Hospice and the families under our care,” says Waipuna Hospice CEO Richard Thurlow. “Every dollar raised ensures that our specialised palliative care remains accessible, encompassing a range of essential services from medical assistance to emotional and spiritual guidance.”


A time to remember: Waipuna Hospice will host a remembrance service on March 14 to come together as a community and bless the cards collected during the 2023 Remembrance Tree Appeal before they are buried on the Waipuna Hospice grounds. Details to be confirmed via Waipuna Hospice Facebook page.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


Latest from New Zealand