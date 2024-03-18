Here’s an incredibly simple cocktail, rich in colour, smooth in texture and perfect for these chillier autumn evenings.
You’re likely to have everything in your pantry already!
This is not a true margarita, as it doesn’t contain orange liqueur - but its absence is welcome with the presence of red wine.
I love the way this drink goes down: first, a taste of deep, rich wine, and beneath it: the smokey brightness of tequila and lime. It’s a favourite of mine; especially on these slightly chillier autumn evenings.
This cocktail’s distinctive two layers are created by floating red wine on top. The red wine is poured over the back of a spoon - this helps it to gently flow and sit on top, rather than mingle with the drink.
Makes 1
● 45ml blanco tequila
● 30ml lime juice
● 10ml simple syrup (to make it, see below)
● 15ml red wine
1. Put the tequila, lime juice and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker. Shake with ice, then strain into a chilled glass.
2. To float the wine, slowly pour the wine over the back of a spoon held just above the surface; this helps it to sit on top. Enjoy immediately.
To make simple syrup: combine equal parts of sugar and water in a small saucepan. Set over medium heat and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. When the sugar has dissolved, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for five minutes, swirling occasionally. Remove from the heat and allow to cool, before pouring into a jar or bottle. Store in the fridge.
Olivia Moore and her Taupō business That Green Olive offer recipe development, food photography — in studio or on location — for restaurants and cafes, recipe video creation and social media content creation. Go to Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com.
