This Diablo margarita cocktail contains wine and tequila.

Here’s an incredibly simple cocktail, rich in colour, smooth in texture and perfect for these chillier autumn evenings.

You’re likely to have everything in your pantry already!

This is not a true margarita, as it doesn’t contain orange liqueur - but its absence is welcome with the presence of red wine.

I love the way this drink goes down: first, a taste of deep, rich wine, and beneath it: the smokey brightness of tequila and lime. It’s a favourite of mine; especially on these slightly chillier autumn evenings.

This cocktail’s distinctive two layers are created by floating red wine on top. The red wine is poured over the back of a spoon - this helps it to gently flow and sit on top, rather than mingle with the drink.

Visit Olivia’s website for more recipes: www.thatgreenolive.com

Makes 1

● 45ml blanco tequila

● 30ml lime juice

● 10ml simple syrup (to make it, see below)

● 15ml red wine

1. Put the tequila, lime juice and simple syrup in a cocktail shaker. Shake with ice, then strain into a chilled glass.

2. To float the wine, slowly pour the wine over the back of a spoon held just above the surface; this helps it to sit on top. Enjoy immediately.

To make simple syrup: combine equal parts of sugar and water in a small saucepan. Set over medium heat and bring to a boil, stirring constantly. When the sugar has dissolved, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for five minutes, swirling occasionally. Remove from the heat and allow to cool, before pouring into a jar or bottle. Store in the fridge.

