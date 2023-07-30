Two people appeared in the Dannevirke District Court on drink-driving charges.

A Woodville man facing sentencing on his ninth and 10th convictions for drink-driving appeared in Dannevirke District Court on Friday.

Judge Jonathan Krebs said Klaus Schoenwald’s offending had taken place over a number of decades.

Schoenwald was to have been sentenced on May 26 on his ninth conviction, but while on remand awaiting that sentencing, he was caught again. Initially, Schoenwald was caught on February 23 when he drove with a breath-alcohol level of 761.

”On that occasion, there was no suggestion of bad driving on your part. You were charged and bailed but then drove again on May 4,” Judge Krebs said.

”You lost control of your vehicle, went over the white line and hit a signpost.”

Schoenwald recorded a breath-alcohol level of 670 and was also charged with careless driving.

”You clearly have issues with alcohol and driving while drunk. But today is your lucky day,” Judge Krebs told Schoenwald.

”You are not going to jail, although you should be as you are here for sentencing on your ninth and 10th convictions.”

Judge Krebs said a starting point for sentencing was 20 months’ jail, reduced to 15 months for Schoenwald’s guilty pleas. He then commuted the sentence to seven months’ home detention.

”You will remain at your home in Woodville for 24 hours a day, abstain from alcohol and drugs and undergo any assessments and counselling recommended by Probation.”

With the February offence, Schoenwald was disqualified from driving for a year and day, and after the May charge he was disqualified indefinitely.

Judge Krebs said once Schoenwald was able to reapply for his licence, he would be subject to a zero-alcohol licence for four years.

Also up for sentencing on a drink-driving charge was John Rangi-Nui, who was facing his third conviction in five years.

Counsel Nicola Graham said a probation report prepared for Rangi-Nui was a fantastic example of how he could be helped.

”Mr Rangi-Nui has learned a lot about himself and some of the demons he faces.”

Judge Krebs said this was the third time in four years Rangi-Nui had been before the court.

”You need to stop it. You need to get a handle on what causes you to drink so much and then drive.”

The probation report said there were demons in Rangi-Nui’s life that he dealt with by drinking.

”The report says you are deeply remorseful. It recommends you get help.”

Judge Krebs said Rangi-Nui’s high breath-alcohol level of 1000 meant he was a danger to others on the road.

”You were stopped because you were driving erratically.”

He said he would stop short of sentencing Rangi-Nui to prison and imposed six months’ community detention with a curfew of 7pm to 7am.

Other conditions included nine months’ supervision, drug and alcohol and trauma counselling.

Rangi-Nui was also subject to an interlock device being fitted to his vehicle.

”Take the chance I am offering you. Don’t drink and drive. If you do and you come back to court, bring your toothbrush.”