Rebels gang arrived in Coromandel on the weekend, intimidated locals and attacked two men on the street. Video / Supplied

A witness to a brutal gang assault in a sleepy Coromandel town has revealed details of the vicious beating he says shows a “sorry state of humanity”.

Aucklander James called Newstalk ZB’s Kerre Woodham this morning to share details of the moment he came upon a man left “lifeless” by the side of the road after a pack assault by a large group of patched Rebels gang members.

He said he was visiting Coromandel Township when he drove past the immediate aftermath of the attack.

" I think we probably got there maybe 10 seconds after the violent altercation occurred and there was a gentleman on the ground... and he just looked completely lifeless.

“He was completely knocked out and people were pulling on his body and it was just disgusting.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. It was horrific.”

Still from a video shows a large group of Rebels gang members assaulting two men in broad daylight in Coromandel Township on Friday.

Fearing for his safety, James said he and his wife drove past to call police but doubled back a mere 15 seconds later to find the assailants had left the scene.

“Those scumbags, they’d all driven off.

“All in all, it was a horrific thing to see in small town New Zealand.”

He said he regularly visited the town and gang activity has tarnished what is a “lovely place”.

“It’s a sorry state of humanity when you have to see that sort of carry-on,” he added.

Coromandel Town locals have been left fearful after members of the Rebels gang spent the weekend attacking and terrorising people in their community.

Starting on Friday, members of the public have been attacked, business owners have been intimidated, and a number of thefts have been reported, according to the local business association.

One video shared with the Herald shows at least a dozen gang members assaulting three men outside the Coromandel Smoking Company, a fish shop on Tiki Rd.

The men, some in Rebels patches, surround a young man, kicking and punching him as he lays on the ground.

A large group of Rebels gang members assault two men in daylight in Coromandel Town.

As he sits up one gang member runs back and kicks him in the face, causing his head to snap backwards.

Two other men are then pulled off the ground, with one leaning over the first victim and trying to help him as he lays still on the ground.

A third man bends over the victim who lies on the ground after being kicked in the head by a patched gang member.

Most of the attacks happened on or near the main street of the town. The gang left on Sunday but told several business owners they would be back.

Coromandel Business Association vice chairwoman Anne Louden told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking this morning the town was “really shocked” by the weekend’s events, with several videos doing the rounds on social media.

One attack on Saturday night at the local hotel had left her “appalled by the brutal violence and lack of humanity these people seem to have”.

The perpetrators seemed to believe there would be no repercussions, she said.

Gangs - not just the Rebels - were a common sight in the town as she believed some “nasty distribution business” was happening nearby.

“We’re sick to death of it up here.”

Thames-Coromandel Mayor Len Salt told the Herald today that the brutal violence over the weekend had caused anxiety for locals.

”This isn’t common and it’s obviously a gang that has come through town.

”It’s brutal, unprovoked and sets a lot of anxiety in the community, but we don’t think it’s likely to set a trend for what we will see in the future.”

He said he had regular discussions with police about how they can improve the safety and security of communities.”I don’t think we will be taking any extreme or reactive measures, but we will be making sure our settings are fit for purpose.”

The National Party has organised a town public safety meeting for 6pm tonight, to be attended by the party’s police spokesman Mark Mitchell and Coromandel MP Scott Simpson.

The original venue was the fire station but because of the number of people attending it has been moved to the Coromandel Citizens’ Hall.



