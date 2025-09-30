Palmerston North's Helmet Lady, Rebecca Oaten, campaigned to make it compulsory for cyclists to wear helmets after her son had a bike accident in 1986. Photo / Jure Gasparic

Rebecca Oaten, ‘Helmet Lady’ who fought for cycle safety in New Zealand, dies aged 83

Rebecca Oaten, known as Helmet Lady because of her campaign to make cycle helmets compulsory, has died aged 83.

Oaten became instrumental in bike safety after her son, Aaron Oaten, was knocked off his bike while riding to school in 1986.

He was 12 at the time and hit his head on a concrete gutter, leaving him in a coma for eight months.

When Aaron eventually woke up, he was paralysed from the neck down and could not speak.

Doctors told Oaten a bike helmet would have prevented the injuries from being so severe.