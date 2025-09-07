Advertisement
Real Life: World Vision’s Andrew Robinson on a life of service and the generosity of Kiwis

By Matt Burrows
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Andy Robinson is the Acting Head of Fragile and Developing Contexts, International Partnerships for World Vision New Zealand.

At 22, Andrew Robinson undertook the rite of passage of many a young New Zealander and went on his OE. Unbeknownst to him, the trip would completely change the trajectory of his life and career.

“I really wanted to have a bit of an overseas adventure and was really interested

