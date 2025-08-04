Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Real Life: Vatican’s top astronomer Guy Consolmagno on faith, science and searching for God

By Matt Burrows
Newstalk ZB·
5 mins to read

Vatican Observatory director Brother Guy Consolmagno. Photo / Jamie Morton / File

Vatican Observatory director Brother Guy Consolmagno. Photo / Jamie Morton / File

When Brother Guy Consolmagno was growing up in Michigan in the 1950s, people didn’t talk about a rift between the disciplines of faith and science.

The now-director of the Vatican Observatory, who is currently on a speaking tour of New Zealand, says it was a “wonderful time” to be growing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save