Bayleys franchise operator Success Realty Ltd recognised its top performers on Friday night. Photo / 123rf

Success Realty Ltd, which operates the Bayleys franchises in the Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Taranaki, hosted its annual awards evening last night celebrating achievements from the 2023-24 financial year.

Tauranga’s Mercury Baypark Arena hosted representatives from 12 offices, including salespeople, property managers, management and support staff, with the evening emceed by Hillary Barry, Bayleys said in a statement.

Success Realty’s Overall Top Salesperson of the Year was won by Karl Davis, of the Waikato Country team. It was a night full of success for Davis and his team as they took home the Country Salesperson of the Year, Top Auction Achiever, the Top VMI Generated Award, and the Altogether Better Award.

The Success Realty Bayleys Top Office of the Year was awarded to Bayleys Hamilton Residential for the second consecutive year, reflecting its stellar performance in its residential market.

Bayleys Cambridge earned the Office Growth of the Year award.

Riki Walls, of Bayleys Tauranga Country, was celebrated as the Rookie of the Year, marking an exceptional debut year in real estate. Sam Troughton, of Bayleys Matamata, took home the Individual Country Salesperson of the Year award.

Amanda Merrington, of Bayleys Cambridge, achieved a remarkable double, winning the Individual Residential Salesperson of the Year and the Residential Salesperson of the Year awards.

Commercial Salesperson of the Year was Brendon Bradley, of Bayleys Tauranga; he also received the Bayleys award for Greatest Number of Deals Settled. The Individual Commercial Salesperson of the Year award was presented to Myles Addington — for the second year running — also of Bayleys Tauranga.

The award for Greatest Growth Year on Year was awarded to Amy van den Broek, of the Bayleys Hamilton team.

Beth Millard, Jaquie Bishop and Rebecca McMaster, of Bayleys Rotorua, were given the Auction Growth Award, increasing their number of auctions from the previous year.

The Bayleys Marketing Campaign of the Year was awarded to Rachael Waldegrave, of Bayleys Hamilton, for her outstanding best practice marketing of 70 Awatere Ave, Hamilton.

The Property Management Excellence Award was given to Kellie Hodson, of Bayleys New Plymouth.

Phil and Robyn Mangos, of Tauranga Country, were given the Big on Community Award for their outstanding contribution to their local community.

The evening was a chance to recognise not only salespeople and property managers, but the invaluable support staff who are crucial to the business. Rachel O’Dwyer, of the Bayleys Waikato team, won Administrator of the Year, while the coveted Personal Assistant of the Year Award was presented to Char Niles, of Bayleys Tauranga Country.

The Realty Services Excellence award was given to Lydia Wenham, the group’s AML compliance officer.

Lloyd Davidson, of Bayleys Tauranga Commercial, was announced as the Bayleys Way Staff Recognition recipient for epitomising core company values — the “Bayleys Way”.

Realty group chief executive Heath Young said the awards evening was an opportunity for its team to celebrate their collective success and look towards the future.

“Having 270 of our team come together from across the Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Taranaki demonstrates the strength of our network and the dedication of our people.

“This evening is not just about individual achievements, but also acknowledges the collaborative spirit and hard work that drives our success.

“We are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together and are excited for the opportunities that lie ahead.”

– Supplied copy