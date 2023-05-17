The fallout continues from the tragic Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington, local government expert says sack all Gore councillors after Mayor survives and police surround house in Rānui as person barricades themselves inside in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

By RNZ

New Zealand’s 10-year-olds have recorded a statistically insignificant drop in performance in a major international reading test.

Their average score of 521 in the 2020/21 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (Pirls) was two points lower than the previous round of testing in 2016.

About 400,000 children in 57 countries and eight territories participated in the study in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

New Zealand tested its cohort at the end of 2020, the first year of the pandemic, while some other countries delayed testing by a year or tested their cohort at the start of their following year of schooling.

Singapore, which tested its children in English, had the highest average score at 587 points.

About 400,000 children in 57 countries and eight territories participated in a reading study in 2020, 2021 and 2022. Photo / 123RF

Considering only countries that tested 10-year-olds at the end of their year of schooling, New Zealand’s score was 20th-equal with Spain.

Internationally, children from richer families recorded significantly higher scores on average than children from poorer backgrounds. The difference in average scores was 86 points and in New Zealand 84 points.

The Ministry of Education said the Pirls data had not yet been analysed to understand what factors had the strongest influence on reading achievement.

It said past testing showed good reading performance was linked to factors including early childhood education, parental engagement in early literacy activities and having a high sense of belonging at school.

“The impact of self-confidence and not being absent both have a stronger relationship with achievement than students’ liking of reading; having access to books also means children are likely to read recreationally and be more confident,” the ministry said.

The ministry said the previous Pirls tests showed that there were more similarities than differences in how teachers in English-language countries taught reading.

The Pirls data said 38 per cent of New Zealand children said they very much liked reading and, like in other countries, girls were more likely to enjoy reading than boys.