BrazilBeat, made up of Nego Beto (percussion) and Mara Weiss (DJ/producer), have called Gisborne home for the past 25 years.

Gisborne-based BrazilBeat Sound System made up of DJ Mara Weiss and percussionist Nego Beto have released a remix of one of their early tracks Future is Now, which they will launch at the upcoming Ice Block winter party at Smash Palace.

Future is Now (Bangers Remix) is a mixture of new sounds created in BrazilBeat’s studio. The dancefloor-ready track, like most of their music, does not fit into one specific genre but can be classified as bass music.

BrazilBeat Sound System will bring their unique signature sound to the annual Ice Block dance party.

Hailing from Brazil (Beto) and America (Weiss), they describe their music as Global Bass – a musical style and culture that combines dancehall, dubstep, cumbia, drum, bass and more.

Global Bass is a movement across the world that blends electronic dance music with different indigenous types of music like Brazilian music, Latin music, reggae and Afrobeats.