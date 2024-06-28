Advertisement
Remix released ahead of Ice Block winter party

Gisborne Herald
By Kim Parkinson
BrazilBeat, made up of Nego Beto (percussion) and Mara Weiss (DJ/producer), have called Gisborne home for the past 25 years.

Gisborne-based BrazilBeat Sound System made up of DJ Mara Weiss and percussionist Nego Beto have released a remix of one of their early tracks Future is Now, which they will launch at the upcoming Ice Block winter party at Smash Palace.

Future is Now (Bangers Remix) is a mixture of new sounds created in BrazilBeat’s studio. The dancefloor-ready track, like most of their music, does not fit into one specific genre but can be classified as bass music.

BrazilBeat Sound System will bring their unique signature sound to the annual Ice Block dance party.

Hailing from Brazil (Beto) and America (Weiss), they describe their music as Global Bass – a musical style and culture that combines dancehall, dubstep, cumbia, drum, bass and more.

Global Bass is a movement across the world that blends electronic dance music with different indigenous types of music like Brazilian music, Latin music, reggae and Afrobeats.

The Ice Block winter party, an annual feature of the Gisborne nightlife calendar since 2018, unites DJs, performers, art and visuals. Geeez, DJose, Johnny Roy and DJ Magick, and special guest vocalist Jasmine Taare will all perform on the Smash Palace stage next Saturday night, July 6.

The Future is Now (Bangers Remix) was independently released on Friday, June 21 and is available on all streaming and download platforms.

