The Nook Rd home went under the hammer for $4,150,000. Photo / Michael Cunningham

An architecturally designed home nestled on the coast of Whangārei Heads became such hot property that people flew in from overseas to view the Parua Bay house.

The 1.4 hectare Nook Rd property, elevated above the shore sold under the hammer for $4,150,000 after its auction was brought forward due to the staggering online interest.

The new owners were young Kiwi expats coming home after excelling in their industries overseas.

Listing agent Daniel Foote, from Ray White Whangārei, knew the “highly desirable” mid-century modern-inspired design would attract some “well-heeled” individuals.

He expected a wealth of interest but was surprised the listing had “shot straight to the top” only because it had launched alongside a barrage of competition, most of whom had likely been poised for the change of government.

“I was absolutely swept off my feet with inquiries at one point,” Foote said.

“I had multiple site-unseen interested people. I also had people flying in from overseas to look at it as well.”

Foote received more than 200 phone calls. Some people choppered in, landing their helicopters on the beach, in order to view the home.

He said former owners Tracey Walsh and Andrew McKissock “really pulled off one out of the bag” when it came to the design and work put into constructing their home.

The property’s allure is boosted by private waterfront access to Nook Bay and its own mooring, an impressive swimming pool and patio, a Scandinavian-style separate studio apartment, a slew of bespoke interior features hand-crafted in Bali that includes the stone bath in the master suite and the carved front door, weighing around 170kg.

The position of the pool means you can still soak in those stunning Parua Bay coastal views. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The home was a labour of love for former owners Andrew McKissock and Tracey Walsh. Photo / Michael Cunningham

McKissock, who studied architectural design, said life experience and an amalgamation of different styles the couple liked shaped the build of their home. He spoke of mid-century and Balinese influences.

“I guess little things across of your life stick.”

Looking back, McKissock said he has always “been a timber guy”.

When he lived in London, he owned a timber bespoke conservatory company which worked with exotic timber sourced from all over the world - African hardwoods, American cherry, and more.

McKissock’s expertise reveals itself in the home’s window liners and door architraves, made from Kwila.

“People think of Kwila just as decking but when it’s dressed it’s actually quite a beautiful timber. You can use it for flooring, we used it for all of our ceilings.”

The richness of the Kwila offsets what McKissock said could be the harshness and coolness of the concrete used. There is roughly 24 tonnes of concrete above the floor, in the walls and the benches.

The materials used in the home give it both a cosy feel in winter and a cool effect in summer. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The sunny north-facing home, 32m long, was mindfully built to fit in with the natural landscape surrounding it.

“This house is really long and linear because we have a long and linear bit of dirt and a very linear view,” McKissock said.

“I really like some of the 70s quirky, up and down, nook and cranny type of work as well but that would’ve been a bit daft here.”

The couple found their prized piece of paradise - then just “a bit of dirt” - in 2018 after craving a change having spent 20 years in Auckland. They had almost given up hopes of buying in Northland, when they came across a listing for the section.

Despite it been “way over” their budget, the couple were taken with the property.

“It was just, oh my God, we could never dream of something like this,” McKissock said.

Andrew McKissock and Tracey Walsh are sad to be leaving but want to be closer to family in Auckland. Photo / Michael Cunningham

They originally stayed in an old semi-converted Skyline garage lived in by the previous owners, as they brought their “forever home” to life.

McKissock said they never intended to leave. Walsh had anchored herself in the community with her thriving business, Bach Clean NZ, that hired locally.

But the pull of family is taking them south. While the move “is tough”, the couple want to be closer to their three adult sons living in Auckland.



