Raw sewage dumped off Whanganui beach multiple times by council

South Beach, Whanganui. Photo / Visit Whanganui

By Anusha Bradley of RNZ

Raw sewage riddled with faecal bacteria was discharged into the sea off a Whanganui beach at least times last year.

The Whanganui District Council dumped the sewage off South Beach, breaching its resource consent.

And although the breaches were not reported to Horizons Regional Council, which monitors what is discharged from the wastewater treatment plant, the district council is unlikely to face any consequences.

On one occasion enterococci levels - which indicate the presence of faecal material in water - were eight times the allowed amount.

On January 6, 2020 the council recorded an enterococci count of 830 cfu/100ml at the outfall pipe off South Beach.

Cfu - colony forming units - is a measure that indicates the level of bacteria in the water.

The council's discharge consent says the count must not exceed 103 cfu/100ml.

More was discharged on February 17 and March 9. None coincided with heavy rainfall, which can overwhelm the city's stormwater system, resulting in untreated sewage being discharged to sea.

The breaches are detailed in the district council's annual report to Horizons detailing how it complied with its consent.

The latest report, received by Horizons last month, covers July 1, 2019, to June 30.

The report noted the city's wastewater treatment plant was adversely affected by high levels of chromium unlawfully discharged by Tasman Tanning.

The report did not say how many times this had happened, and it is unclear if it caused the high enterococci levels in January, February and March last year.

The toxic heavy metal stops good bacteria in the plant from breaking down bad bugs, meaning effluent containing high levels of faecal material was discharged out to sea.

According to its consent, the district council must tell Horizons about any breach within 10 days.

But the council did not.

Horizons tests Whanganui's wastewater only once a year, so relies on the district council to monitor the quality of the effluent.

Despite this, the council was "unlikely" to face any penalty, Horizons said.

"In this instance it is unlikely that further enforcement action will be taken over this singular condition non-compliance, however once the report is completed this and any other non-compliances will be considered. Recommendations will be provided and potential enforcement action may be undertaken as a result," said the regional council's team leader consent monitoring, Pita Kinaston.

A district council spokesperson said it would not be able to respond to questions about why it had not notified Horizons about the breaches until the responsible staff member returned from leave next week.

- RNZ