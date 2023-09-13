A window in Raumanga had been damaged by what was believed to be pellets from a fired shotgun. Photo/ Tania Whyte

A window in Raumanga had been damaged by what was believed to be pellets from a fired shotgun. Photo/ Tania Whyte

A Whangārei councillor believes in the last decade gang activity has been increasing in Raumanga where a brazen daylight shooting took place earlier this week.

Police were called to Ashley Ave shortly after 1pm on Tuesday after reports of gunshots in the area. They later revealed a person had been shot and had received minor injuries.

A woman who had been watching television inside her home later discovered her window had been damaged by what was believed to be shotgun pellets.

Another neighbour told the Advocate she heard three gunshots and saw a silver car with four people fleeing the scene.

Later that day, police arrested four men with gang connections in relation to the shooting and an aggravated robbery.

Police later said in a statement that the men had gone to a house on the street “intending to deprive the occupant of a substantial cannabis cultivation”.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds, of the Northland Criminal Investigation Branch, said whilst forcing entry to the house the occupier shot one of the intruders.

Whangārei area prevention manager and Senior Sergeant Aaron Crawford reassured the community that it was an isolated incident.

Ward Councillor for Raumanga, Dr Carol Peters, said several residents have shared their worries over the increasing gang and related activities in the area.

“Personally speaking, in the 30 years since I have come home from overseas, I believe there has been a rise in such activities over the last decade.”

As a staunch advocate for social issues, she felt poverty created a “feeling of exclusion” that made affected people gravitate towards a life of crime by joining gang groups and in the process “alienating” themselves from authorities.

“When you have trouble putting food on the table or even getting the basic things for your family. You get pulled into a different world.”

While Peters acknowledged the good work the police do, she felt the presence of permanent police personnel in Raumanga could deter crime levels.

Police acknowledge the concerns of communities following a recent incident in Raumanga, where a firearm was allegedly discharged inside a residential dwelling. Photo/ Tania Whyte.

All the men who appeared at the Whangārei District Court on Wednesday were given interim name suppression.

A fifth man also appeared before the court charged with the cultivation of cannabis, possession of cannabis for supply, unlawfully possessing a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm. The man was alleged to have discharged an Akkar 12-gauge shotgun inside a residential dwelling.

The hearings had to be conducted in a closed court due to gang members being present within the court building and wanting to enter the court hearing. Due to safety issues, Judge Greg Davis directed no members of the public be permitted to enter.

The men were remanded in custody and will reappear later in September and October via audio-visual link.

Peters said despite her ward having a history of gang activities, there was also an increase in neighbours supporting each other and doing good community-related work.

“Of course, knowing your neighbours doesn’t necessarily reduce anything. But it makes a human connection that helps in the longer term.”

Crawford said police were committed to holding people who choose to partake in such types of “brazen and illegal activity to account”.

He said police were available round the clock to respond to “incidents” which placed public safety at risk.

“We encourage those who witness concerning behaviour to contact us on 111 immediately if it is happening now.”

To report an incident after it has occurred, please contact police via 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.